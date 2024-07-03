News by Stacy Jackson Texas Woman Finds N-Word On Her Burger King Refund Receipt The anonymous woman said the Burger King receipt reflected the racial slur as the reason for the refund because she is an "N-word."









A Burger King customer is seeking justice after she believes an employee at an Austin, Texas, location allegedly intentionally put the N-word on her receipt.

The woman, who chooses to remain anonymous, recounted her experience on June 23, when a request to correct an incorrect order spiraled into a confrontation. The customer’s visit to Burger King began innocently enough, with an order for a fiery wrap and small fries. However, according to Fox 7, her attempt to rectify the incorrect order was allegedly met with resistance from a Burger King employee. “They made my order wrong, so I let them know the food was messed up,” she said.

The woman detailed her request for a correction or refund: “‘Do you mind fixing it, or can I get something else?’” Initially denied by the employee, she requested a refund on her order. A second employee eventually provided a “customer copy” of the receipt. The situation took a turn after the woman pulled out of the drive-thru and examined the receipt. “As soon as I came around the corner, I looked down on the receipt,” she recalled. “It said the reason that he basically refunded me was because I was an N-word.”

Determined to address this blatant act of racism, the customer returned to confront the Burger King staff about the racial slur. “I went in there, I confronted them. He said he was a manager but wouldn’t give me his name, corporate number, nothing! And he ran off when I tried to get all the information,” she recounted, describing the employee’s behavior.

Reading the N-word on her receipt has left a lasting impact on the customer. “It was very, very devastating, just to think that we are still going through that in today’s times,” she expressed, adding, “As a Black woman, it was just a lot. I will never go back to Burger King again.” Convinced of the intentional nature of this act, the customer is seeking legal counsel.

She emphasized the need for accountability: “He definitely intentionally put it on there…something definitely needs to happen because no one should feel the way I feel right now.” She believes the racial slur is why he didn’t want to give her the receipt.

