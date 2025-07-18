News by Kandiss Edwards Burger King Employee Raises $26K After Going Viral For Operating Restaurant Alone Nykia Hamilton went viral after footage emerged of her operating a Burger King restaurant with no additional employees.







A video of Burger King employee Nykia Hamilton working alone has gone viral. Hamilton’s diligent work effort has led to her raising $26,000 in donations.

The video initially posted to TikTok shows the South Carolina native working each shift in the restaurant with no assistance. Hamilton made, packaged and served each meal. The 25‑year‑old mother of three said her circumstances were precipitated by an employee quitting. Initially, the Burger King employee ran both the drive-thru and the dining room of the establishment. Eventually, the weight of both positions became too much, prompting her to shut down the drive-thru.

“One of my employees just quit on me, and they didn’t have anyone else to come in, so I had to work by myself, and close by myself,” Hamilton told WACH News. “I be missing out on my kids’ lives when I work so much… it hurts me a lot.”

The video went viral quickly, drawing sympathy and concern from viewers who said Hamilton was handling the work of five to six people.

One commenter on the original video wrote, “Bless this beautiful queen! She deserves a raise and help! She is doing the job of at least 5‑6 people.”

Hamilton said she’s grateful to her manager, who gave her the opportunity despite her criminal record. She currently works two jobs to care for her children.

“I wouldn’t have no job because I do have a record… And by grace of God, she gave me a job,” Hamilton said.

Company officials confirmed that one person working alone violates Burger King policy and said they’re investigating the situation.

“At Burger King, it is our policy that all company and franchise-owned restaurants require more than one Team Member to be working per shift. We are working with the Franchisee of this location to understand what happened and take any necessary action,” the company told WACH News.

Hamilton was forced to operate the business solo the following day. As the story broke nationally, she began to receive assistance.

RELATED CONTENT: Teen Burger King Employee Clocks In Immediately After Late Night Graduation Ceremony