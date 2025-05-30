Education by Stacy Jackson Teen Burger King Employee Clocks In Immediately After Late Night Graduation Ceremony Order up! Customers would like a scholarship for high school graduate and Burger King employee Mykale Baker, please.







For all colleges looking to give a scholarship to a dedicated student, high school graduate Mykale Baker is your guy.

The Metro Atlanta teen has touched millions of hearts after he clocked in for his shift at a Burger King in Dacula immediately following his high school graduation ceremony this month. Hard at work, the graduate caught the attention of customer Maria Mendoza, who witnessed the young man proudly wearing his graduation medals around his neck and posted a video of the inspiring moment to TikTok.

“TikTok do your thing,” Mendoza wrote in a May 28 video. According to the post, which has garnered millions of views, Baker’s graduation ceremony ended at 10 p.m., and he “went straight to work.” Mendoza had just attended the graduation ceremony for her daughter, who was craving a burger afterward, and admired the teen as he prepared meals for customers with plastic gloves and his graduation clothes still on.

“This young man deserves a scholarship,” she wrote.

To kick off graduation funds for Baker, Mendoza launched a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf. The humble graduate “quietly showed the world what determination looks like,” she wrote on the fundraiser page. “He didn’t do it for attention. He doesn’t even know his story went viral. But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility, and work ethic.”

As of this date, the fundraiser has surpassed its initial $60,000 and raised over $85,000, which will all go to Baker to help fund his college tuition, books, supplies, and other educational needs.

In a follow-up post, Baker is seen back at the Dacula Burger King sharing an emotional moment with his mother, who wore a “Proud Mom” shirt. The mother-son duo had learned of the financial support pouring in from supporters.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Baker planned to take a gap year following high school. However, the young scholar is in a better position to pursue his college dreams and study automotive thanks to all the help from supporters. Burger King has been challenged to uphold its “Have It Your Way” slogan as customers call for the corporation to offer assistance in Baker’s college journey. People have also called on colleges to support Baker in getting accepted to an institution of his choice.

