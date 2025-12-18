Investigator Reveals Unused Burn Cage Incinerator At Property Rented By Murder Suspect D4vd

Now that recording artist D4vd has been named a suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, there has been a reported discovery of a “burn cage” incinerator on the property of a home he was renting.

According to Complex, a private investigator named Steve Fischer was hired to search the Hollywood Hills home the singer rented from the property’s landlord, Mladen Trifunovic. Trifunovic had summoned him because he had not received any updates from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding its search of the home. In an X post, Fischer revealed that he had found the incinerator after he took to social media to clarify earlier statements attributed to him.

After saying he had been “misquoted by some,” he reiterated what he stated originally about things he found at the property. He wrote that some of the things seen were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.”

He continues, “One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator, advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees. Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees. An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills.”

Fischer went on to state that some may have said the incinerator was to be used as a prop in a video, which he disputes. “Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house?”

After asking several questions about that theory, he considered the relevance of sending it to personal property rather than a professional space, especially right before he was heading out on a world tour. According to him, the burn cage was a new item and had never been used. He also revealed that it was delivered there under a false name. He became skeptical because the Tesla in which Hernandez’s remains were discovered was registered to D4vd and used the same address as the residence.

Fischer even attached a photograph of the Burn Cage incinerator that was at the property, along with an image from the manufacturer’s advertising materials.

D4vd has been listed as a suspect months after Hernandez’s remains were discovered in the Tesla registered to the recording artist (in September). He reportedly was in a relationship with the underage Rivas Hernandez. Her decomposing body was found dismembered in the back of the vehicle, and authorities think it had been in the trunk for several weeks before discovery.

