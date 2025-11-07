Busta Rhymes’ Accuser Wants Defamation Lawsuit Against Him Thrown Out

Dashiel Gables, a former assistant to Brooklyn rapper Busta Rhymes, has accused the recording artist of filing a retaliatory lawsuit against him in an attempt to silence him. Gables initially filed a lawsuit against the former member of the Leaders of the New School. He’s requesting that Rhymes’ suit against him be dismissed.

According to AllHipHop, Gables is asking the judge to throw out the defamation suit that Rhymes filed in October, which the rapper filed as a countersuit to Gables’ lawsuit accusing Busta of assault and workplace abuse. The former assistant claims the lawsuit was filed only because he was exercising his “constitutional right to petition for redress of grievances.”

Gables filed the paperwork at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and labeled Busta’s suit as a “retaliatory Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation,” or SLAPP.

He wants the court to not only dismiss Busta’s counterclaim entirely, but also award him attorney fees and impose sanctions on the “Gimmie Some More” rapper for what he claims is a “frivolous and retaliatory counterclaim.”

His attorneys also said, “Truth is an absolute defense to defamation under state and federal law.”

Gables initially filed a $6 million lawsuit against Busta after claiming that the rapper/actor punched him in the face while the two were arguing on Jan. 10, 2025, in the lobby at Busta’s Brooklyn residence. He stated that, after working with him between July 2024 and January 2025, he was fired following his report of the incident to the police officers.

He has since claimed that since he was terminated, Gable has suffered emotional distress, unpaid wages, and professional blacklisting.

After Gables reported the alleged crime, Busta turned himself in after charges were filed, and he was charged with third-degree assault.

Busta has denied the allegations and provided a statement to the media outlet.

“I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations,” Rhymes said in a written statement. “For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out. Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation.”

