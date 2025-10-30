‘They Not Like Us:’ Drake Appeals Defamation Dismissal, Escalating Legal War With UMG

Attorneys for Canadian recording artist Drake have stated that the rapper is appealing his defamation case against Universal Music Group (UMG), extending the “YOLO” emcee’s legal woes.

According to Variety, the paperwork for Drake’s notice of appeal was filed in court Oct. 29, as the rapper has not given up after the original lawsuit that was filed was dismissed less than a month ago.

In a statement to the media outlet, Drake’s team said, “This confirms our intent to appeal, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing that filing in the coming weeks.”

The foundation of the appeal has not been revealed, but will be at a later date.

On Oct. 9, District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the lawsuit, stating that, arguably, the most controversial and most popular diss song ever recorded, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” was a “non-actionable opinion” that was not considered defamatory.

“The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener,” she wrote. “Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion… when made in public debate, heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”

The song became a rallying cry for hip-hop, and its popularity led to its performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year. The top-charting single also went on to sweep the GRAMMY Awards, as Lamar took home five trophies, including Song and Record of the Year.

After the dismissal, UMG said that the lawsuit “was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day.”

Although the label was victorious over the OVO (October’s Very Own) label owner, it promised to work with the Canadian rapper and “continue our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

No word yet from UMG regarding the appeal of the lawsuit.

