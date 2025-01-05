Business by Kandiss Edwards BuyBlack.org Launches ‘Zuri’ AI Assistant To Connect Communities With Black-Owned Businesses The new AI virtual assistant, Zuri, is in its pilot phase.







BuyBlack.org is launching a pilot program for its AI assistant, Zuri, which will be available to Black-centered organizations on a risk-free trial basis, according to a press release.

The program enables Black news outlets, chambers of commerce, and businesses to embed Zuri into their platforms.

“Zuri is more than just a digital assistant; it’s a bridge to economic opportunity,” said Derryck. “For Black chambers, media outlets, and bloggers, Zuri is a tool to help elevate Black-owned businesses and promote local economic development. Our goal is to support these organizations with a modern, user-friendly tool, making it easier for people to connect with and support Black-owned businesses.”

Zuri connects users with a variety of Black-owned businesses, including restaurants, clothing shops, community organizations, and more. The service is managed by BuyBlack.org, which handles installation, maintenance, and updates. Pilot users will also receive impact reports tracking audience and customer interaction with the tool.

Key Features of the Zuri Pilot Program:

Discover Local Black-Owned Businesses: Zuri connects users to Black-owned restaurants, retailers, services, and more within their communities, encouraging local engagement, and support.

Hassle-Free Setup and Maintenance: BuyBlack.org handles everything, from initial setup to ongoing updates, allowing chambers to fully focus on their mission of advancing Black economic empowerment.

Impact Reporting: After the pilot, participants will receive a report detailing Zuri’s impact, including metrics on usage and community engagement.

In order to participate in the pilot program potential participants can email partnerships@buyblack.org or call 510-800-7241.

BuyBlack.org is not alone in supporting Black small businesses. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported that Bishop T.D. Jakes’s Good Soil Movement acquired e-commerce hub, Nourysh.

Like BuyBlack.org, the goal of Jake’s Good Soil movement is to support the growing number of Black-owned businesses with the purchase of Nourysh. With the acquisition of Nourysh Solutions, Jakes Enterprises is advancing its efforts to build an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs. Nourysh provides services such as payment processing, online product placement, SMS marketing, and analytics for entrepreneurs who lack the staff and resources to manage these tasks individually.

