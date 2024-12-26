T.D. Jakes’ ‘Good Soil’ Launches E-Commerce Hub For Small Businesses

Bishop T.D. Jakes’s Good Soil Movement launched an e-commerce hub to help small entrepreneurs gain visibility and manage operations.

With the acquisition of Nourysh Solutions, Jakes Enterprises is taking the next step in creating an all-encompassing site for entrepreneurs. Nourysh facilitates transactions, payment processing, online product placement, SMS marketing, and analytics for entrepreneurs that lack the staff and capital to support each individual service.

Afro Tech spoke with Michael Phillips, chief operations officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises to learn more about the need for affordable e-hub spaces.

Phillips acknowledged that the price point for Nourysh services is not affordable to all, but he is hopeful that the space will be accessible to the majority of small business owners.

“Why buy a platform that’s gonna be out of reach for many,” Phillips said. “And so what we were able to do was make a price point that was accessible to most. It’s extremely affordable to get your product on here, and the support that you’re getting is just a no-brainer, end-to-end services and support for you.”

Jakes Enterprises launched the Good Soil Movement in April 2023. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the initiative and The Good Soil Movement’s first entrepreneurial summit.

The summit commenced on May 3 in Orlando, Florida. Phillips spoke about Good Soil’s commitment to actively help would-be entrepreneurs scale up.

“Taking action to impact, grow and scale minority-owned businesses through a supportive ecosystem that will drive financial inclusion and achieve generational wealth building for our communities,” Phillips said.

The summit was emceed by actor and activist Hill Harper. The event awarded grants and funding to the winner of its entrepreneurship pitch competition

The opportunity to access capital, financial accounting, and legal council is offered through Good Soil. As a religious leader, Bishop Jakes has invested in sowing good seeds into less fortunate communities. The creation of Good Soil and the acquisition of Nourysh is another way to lift individuals striving to create successful small businesses.

