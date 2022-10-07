Reality TV Star Latrice Rogers Acquires 4,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial Building

Serial entrepreneur, TV personality, and founder of Goddess Lengths, Latrice Rogers, is expanding her beauty empire and elevating other entrepreneurs at the same time with the acquisition of her new building Goddess Lengths Beauty Supply & Suites.

The brand new, two-story 4,000 square-foot complex is not only a testament of faith and hard work, but it is Latrice’s crown jewel.

“I’m a black woman, I’m a young entrepreneur, and I believe in ownership and building wealth,” Rogers tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“So that’s something that I’m getting into, like, you know, I want to be able to leave a legacy. Even though I don’t have kids, but I have nieces and nephews, like, I just want to leave a legacy to somebody because I know where I come from. And if I can lead them on that path, then you know, I feel like, hey, life will be better.”

The luxury beauty supply front will be located on the bottom floor of the building and on the top floor is where Rogers is planning to provide state-of-the-art workspaces.

“Most times we rent from people who don’t look like us, because we don’t think to go out to buy real estate or anything like that, or, you know…your credit has to be a certain score, or you have to make a certain amount of money.”

“And let’s face it, like in Black America, we have successful people, but we lack the knowledge,” she says. “So it’s harder for us to achieve what you know, white America has [in business],” Latrice said.

The reality star is also communicating with Black-owned vendors to stock her shelves in an effort to emphasize the importance of buying Black and investing in the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair (@goddesslengths)

“I definitely wanted to give people that opportunity to you know…to get that yes, where others would say no…you know that stop that made it for me because I had so many doors closed in my face, like I remember numerous nights crying and praying to God, fasting, meditating, and just nothing went right.”

“So you know, I always tell God if you put me in a position then my gift back will be to help others as you helped me.”

“You know I have this thing in my head. God provided for me, so it’s my duty because I promised him that I will give back and that, you know, this is my mission,” Rogers says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair (@goddesslengths)

Next season, viewers will have the opportunity to see the building process and the hard work it took to obtain the property as Rogers stars in Belle Collective on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).