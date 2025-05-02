News by Sharelle Burt Byron Donalds Doesn’t Think The US Still Has A Systemic Racism Problem Donalds feels the country is getting as close to meritocracy more than ever.







Florida Rep. Byron Donalds sat down on the Full Send Podcast to give his take on where America stands with systemic racism, claiming it doesn’t exist anymore.

The Black Republican congressman projected his thoughts on racism in America after host Kyle Foregeard asked him if America still has a problem with racism, which the conservative lawmaker said, “no.” “No. I think that the country did. I mean, that’s obvious. We definitely did, but I don’t think so anymore,” Donalds said.

As a follow-up to his answer, Donalds said he feels the country is getting as close to meritocracy, which by definition is “government or the holding of power by people selected on the basis of their ability,” more than ever. He feels systemic racism is a thing of the past given different industries, and used boxer Logan Paul, who used to be an influencer, as an example.

“We are as close to meritocracy as we’ve ever been in America. And I think you’re starting to see that in all frames of life. You’re seeing it in business, you’re seeing it in politics, you’re seeing it in sport and entertainment, but really in entertainment,” the congressman said.

“I think podcasting, influencing…if that’s not meritocracy then I don’t know what is.”

Social media users jumped in as clips started to circulate, calling Donalds a “token.” Some pointed out the hypocrisy, as he was once looked at as a shoe-in for President Donald Trump’s cabinet but was overlooked. “Says the man who was not picked for Donald Trump’s cabinet,” @noelissaks said.

Those who have been following Donalds while he was campaigning for the president shouldnt be too taken aback by his comments. The lawmaker has been outspoken about his feelings toward the relationship between America and its Black citizens.

During a Black voter outreach event called “Congress, Cognac, and Cigars” in Philadelphia in 2024, he received major backlash for suggesting Black families were more unified and better off during the Jim Crow era — a period riddled with racial segregation. “During Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative – Black people have always been conservative minded – but more Black people voted conservatively,” he said.

Now, his focus is on securing the governor seat for the Sunshine State but he may have to convince some angry voters that he is the man for the job first. Donalds’ constituents don’t seem to be too happy with his work on Capitol Hill. During a recent town hall meeting, things got ugly when, according to CNN, his responses to questions about Elon Musk and the moves of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were met with boos.



