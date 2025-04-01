Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jasmine Crockett Accused Of ‘Racism’ For Remarks On Byron Donalds’ Interracial Marriage Rep. Jasmine Crockett is being called out by conservatives over remarks on Byron Donalds and other Donald Trump allies.







Fox News is going after Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for her resurfaced comments on Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, where she said “Some of our skin folk who definitely are not our kin folk.”

During the March 30 episode of Big Weekend Show, the conservative panel slammed Crockett over a resurfaced clip from her February appearance on The Breakfast Club, where she referred to Donalds as “whitewashed” because of his interracial marriage. The Fox News hosts argued that her remarks were an example of “racism.”

“I think the real issue here is for me personally is, it’s racism,” said Fox News anchor Kevin Corke. “Racism is racism. By saying that about Byron Donalds, you’re gross and I think you should be reprimanded for that.”

In the resurfaced clip, Crockett brings up Donalds, when explaining why “Some of our skin folk who definitely are not our kin folk, such as Byron Donalds.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s comments about interracial marriage resurface after she called Governor Greg Abbott, Governor “Hot Wheels.”



“Some of our skin folk who definitely are not our kin folk, such as Byron Donalds.”



“Like, I mean, the fact that you sitting around talking about… pic.twitter.com/ijW6hvW9i6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2025

“Like, I mean, the fact that you sitting around talking about life was better under Jim Crow, like, is this because you don’t understand history or literally it’s because you married a white woman? And so you think that that whitewashed you?”

The Fox News correspondents reacted to a montage created by the conservative network, showcasing Crockett’s past remarks about other Donald Trump allies, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whom she recently called “hot wheels.” The montage also highlighted her comments about Elon Musk, where she suggested he be taken “down” and told the Tesla CEO to “fu*k off.”

“It’s all about a sound bite. It’s all about going viral on social media,” one co-host said.

“Her remark is absolutely racist. To say that a Black man is not Black because he married a white woman. How far back is she taking us?!”

Crockett’s ongoing criticism of GOP members has made her a top enemy within the Republican Party. But she doesn’t appear to be shying away from offering her unfiltered takes on the state of the country.

RELATED CONTENT: Disability Advocates Weigh In On Jasmine Crockett’s Viral ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ Remark