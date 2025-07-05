News by Mary Spiller Bystanders Step In To Stop Man Who Grabbed Woman On NYC Subway Platform The viral TikTok captured a group of bystanders delivering street justice to the would-be kidnapper.







An encounter on a Brooklyn subway platform turned into a viral moment of vigilante justice after a group of bystanders intervened to stop a man named Fredrick Marshall, who was seen on video violently grabbing and attempting to kidnap a young woman on June 29.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Norwood Avenue J train station in Cypress Hills.

Police stated that 42-year-old Fredrick Marshall allegedly followed a 20-year-old woman — who has since been identified as Alyssa Marie on TikTok — onto the Manhattan-bound platform, confronted her, and physically grabbed her when she tried to walk away.

Footage shared by TikTok user @nicabori5 has since gone viral.

@nicabori5 Deprabado intenta llevarse chica del metro queens New York 👮👮 ♬ sonido original – nicabori5

Dressed in all white, Marshall can be seen in the video lunging at the woman as she yells for help. While bystanders watched, Marshall forcefully shoved her to the ground.

A group of men nearby sprang into action.

As Marshall allegedly tried to restrain the woman a second time, several bystanders rushed in to pull her away.

A scuffle followed, and the group of men punched and kicked Marshall, and one shouted, “I’m gonna f*** you up!”

The woman from the video managed to flee from the attacker. Alyssa Marie was visibly distraught and was seen on video crying as she called her mother.

EMS treated her at the scene for shoulder pain and minor injuries to her arms and stomach, according to the police statement.

Alyssa Marie wrote under the viral video, “I am glad to be home safe, thank you guys for the prayers.”

She stated that Marshall was a stranger to her.

Marshall, a Queens resident with no prior criminal history, was arrested at the scene.

Officers found a knife and a blackjack in his possession. Marshall was charged with multiple offenses, including third-degree assault, attempted assault, weapon possession, and harassment.

Despite the violent nature of the incident, Marshall was granted supervised release the following day.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office noted that the charges filed are not eligible for bail under current New York law.

RELATED CONTENT: DeKalb County Plato’s Closet Eviction Leads To Public Scramble For Designer Merch