News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Cabo 6’ Traveler Denies Wrongdoing In Shanquella Robinson’s Death After Viral Fight In Mexico Nazeer Wiggins stated in federal court that none of his conduct led to Robinson's death.







A travelmate of Shanquella Robinson, the woman who died while in Mexico with friends, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

The deceased 25-year-old’s family sued all ‘Cabo Six” travelers and the FBI in October 2024 after no one faced lasting charges for her death. One of the defendants, Nazeer Wiggins, claimed in federal court that he played no direct role in Robinson’s death.

“The plaintiff’s complaint fails to provide factual allegations identifying any specific acts or omissions by the defendant that directly caused the plaintiff harm,” Wiggins wrote, according to WSOC-TV.

“The plaintiff relies on conclusory or speculative statements without factual support. For instance, the complaint lacks allegations that tie the defendant’s alleged presence or actions to the harm suffered by the plaintiff.”

Wiggins also stated that there was no direct correlation between his actions on the trip and Robinson’s “alleged injuries.”

Robinson’s story made headlines after the woman mysteriously died while on the trip in 2022. At first, her family heard that she died of alcohol poisoning. However, footage of a fight between Robinson and another woman in their hotel room was later released. Moreover, her Mexican death certificate exposed her cause of death as a broken neck and spine.

Despite investigations launched by both Mexico’s attorney general and the FBI, none of the travel companions faced jail time after U.S. officials could not confirm the fatal injuries. An independent autopsy by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner in Robinson’s home state of North Carolina could also not determine a cause of death.

Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, then filed a civil suit to get justice for her late daughter. According to the filing, the grieving mother has experienced anxiety and depression, among other mental health issues, since the death. However, a U.S. attorney had recently filed a motion for the lawsuit’s dismissal in January.

According to her attorney, the lawsuit is not just for Robinson but for other U.S. citizens like her who deserve justice when traveling abroad.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson; it’s about holding accountable those who were entrusted with the duty to investigate, act, and protect the interests of U.S. citizens abroad,” explained attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, unrelated to Shanquella.

“The heartbreaking details of Shanquella’s death and the subsequent mishandling by federal authorities only add to the family’s grief, and they deserve both full transparency and justice.”

The Robinson family has sued for compensatory and punitive damages. While also naming the U.S. Department of State as a defendant, they claimed multiple counts of wrongful death, battery, negligence, conspiracy, and emotional distress.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Red Flags Everywhere’ According to Shanquella Robinson’s Family Attorney

