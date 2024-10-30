Women by Stacy Jackson Shanquella Robinson’s Mother ‘Fed Up’: Family Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against ‘Cabo Six’ The incident has caused "emotional and financial" distress for the family







On the second anniversary of Shanquella Robinson’s death, the lawyer representing the 25-year-old’s family has filed a lawsuit against the six individuals known as “The Cabo Six,” who vacationed with her in Mexico.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, the Robinson family is suing for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson stated in a press release that the lawsuit addresses “the profound emotional and financial toll this incident has caused.” The suit, which names the six vacation companions, the U.S. Department of State, and the FBI as defendants, alleges “wrongful death, battery, negligence, conspiracy and emotional distress.” It also alleges the anxiety, depression, and mental affect the incident has had on Shanquella’s mother, Sallamondra Robinson.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson; it’s about holding accountable those who were entrusted with the duty to investigate, act, and protect the interests of U.S. citizens abroad,” the family’s attorney stated. “The heartbreaking details of Shanquella’s death and the subsequent mishandling by federal authorities only add to the family’s grief, and they deserve both full transparency and justice.”

As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Robinson was reportedly beaten to death in October 2022 after she and several friends arrived at their villa in Cabo San Lucas. Her six companions claimed her death was due to alcohol poisoning, however, an autopsy reported severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation. In November 2022, a video began circulating that showed the unclothed woman being beaten by another woman, who was later identified as Daejhanae Jackson, while others watched the incident take place. In April, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office refrained from filing criminal charges due to insufficient evidence.

Shanquella’s family announced the lawsuit during an Oct. 29 press conference in North Carolina. Inside Little Rock African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Sallamondra addressed reporters and stated that she’s “fed up.” After two years, the family believes the FBI should’ve already made some arrests. “We should have been had justice,” she said. “Even if they couldn’t arrest the whole Cabo Six, some of these people should’ve been already in jail, long time ago. Long time ago.”

She added that her daughter was a kind-hearted person and believes every individual of the Cabo Six played a part in her death. The lawsuit calls for the “arrest and extradition of Jackson, who is wanted in Mexico for femicide,” according to the attorney. The family asks for anyone with information to step in and help with justice for Robinson.

