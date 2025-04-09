Cactus Jack Design Ethos Fashion Scholarship Fund Recipients Unveiled At NYC Event

At a New York City function on April 8, Travis Scott and his nonprofit organization, Cactus Jack Foundation, presented the most recent recipients of the Cactus Jack Design Ethos Fashion Scholarship fund.

The introduction occurred at the Annual Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) LIVE Gala at Glasshouse. The five students, the latest class of FSF and Virgil Abloh™M “Post-Modern” Scholars are also Cactus Jack Design Ethos Scholars: Jordan Dixon (Pensole College of Business and Design), Amaya Evans (Syracuse University), Bliss-Nurah Mack (Clark Atlanta University), Satchel Smith (Thomas Jefferson University), and Amanda Kerr (Savannah School of Art and Design), who were present at the function.

Each student received a $10,000 award from the Cactus Jack Foundation.

The scholarships will allow aspiring creatives to get educational opportunities in the fashion and design industries.



In attendance at the function were several influential figures from the fashion and creative industries, including Fear of God Founder and Creative Director Jerry Lorenzo, Macy’s Inc. Chairman & CEO Tony Spring, Favorite Daughter Co-founders Erin and Sara Foster, and also a performance by The Hoborees.

This event comes two weeks after the Cactus Jack Foundation launched the Cactus Jack Design Ethos 101 with the Fashion Scholarship Fund at the Houston Cactus Jack Community Action Week.

“At #cactusjackcommunityactionweek, we officially launched Cactus Jack Design Ethos 101 in partnership with @fashionscholarship fund at the @cact.us.design.center @TXRXLabs featuring a cactus jack @nike sneaker lab workshop with @spacecenterhouston and the opening of the ART.US art show featuring the works of Cact.Us Design Center students.”

The initiative was unveiled at this year’s Cactus Jack HBCU Softball Classic. The program allows students access to Cactus Jack’s creative philosophy with hands-on workshops and a competition where several people will be blessed with scholarships and opportunities to work alongside the Cactus Jack team at the state-of-the-art Cact.Us Design Center in Houston.

