News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Indianapolis Man Convicted Of Killing 3 Black Men After He Lured Them To Vacant Lot To Rob Them Caden Smith was convicted after fatally shooting 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, 22-year-old Micheal James, and 17-year-old Abdulla Mubarak.







A jury in Indianapolis has found 19-year-old Caden Smith guilty of killing three Black men in October 2021, FOX 59 reports.

A Marion County jury convicted Smith of fatally shooting 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, 22-year-old Micheal James, and 17-year-old Abdulla Mubarak.

The jury also found Smith guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury, one count of dangerous possession of a machine gun, one misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Smith was 16 years old at the time of the killings.

“It was a long and challenging road for these families, but thanks to the steadfast commitment of the investigators, deputy prosecutors, and the multitude of agencies, justice has been secured for Abdullah, Joseph, Michael, and their families,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a written statement. “Abdullah’s, Joseph’s, and Michael’s families will never be able to see them grow up and live their lives. This verdict solidifies that Smith will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the crimes he committed.”

Investigators determined that Smith lured Mubarak, Thomas, and James to a vacant lot to show them he had a gun that was modified to fire like a machine gun. Police officers stated that the weapon that was used in the murders was found in the house where Smith was living.

Law & Crime reported that police officers discovered text messages that Smith got the men to go to the lot over two nights to show them how a Glock switch works. The switch alters the weapon from a semiautomatic into a machine gun. Smith killed the three men so he could rob them, authorities said.

No sentencing date has been set.