California Mom Launches ‘Born Woke’ Apparel Brand Featuring Bodysuits For Babies

Elevate your baby’s style with clothing that represents the culture.

Erika Chesley, an African-American mom from Pasadena, California, has started the entrepreneurial journeys of her two children early with the apparel brand, Born Woke, a collection of signature infant bodysuits.

According to its website, Born Woke celebrates “the power of knowledge, heritage, and the unbreakable bond between parents and their little ones.” The bodysuits are created from 100% cotton and provide babies with a onesie that feels buttery soft against their sensitive skin.

Born Woke’s CPSIA-compliant bodysuits are designed with snap fasteners for easy diaper changes and a lap-neck design, to simply wear underneath an outfit or all on its own. Each bodysuit will feature gender-neutral tones and represent a notable aspect of Black culture.

The first release from Chelsey and her children includes a short-sleeved buttermilk-hued bodysuit, which represents the significance of Southern recipes during times of enslavement, according to Black News.

Born Woke isn’t just apparel but an outlet for parents that covers educational messaging and networking resources to amplify and celebrate their role as their child’s first teachers.

“Our infant bodysuits, emblazoned with our powerful statement, invite parents to lead and embark on a transformational journey of shared learning, celebrating the richness of Black Pride and nurturing a legacy of strength and cultural identity,” the website reads.

“I’m immensely proud of this family collaboration,” Chesley said, according to Black News. “With two grandchildren and a third on the way, we’ve had deep discussions about the gaps and misrepresentation of Black History and contributions in school curriculum.”

Plans for the Born Woke brand include a subscription box program. The brand will feature age-appropriate apparel, high-quality baby essentials, and products sourced from other Black-owned businesses.

