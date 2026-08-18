(Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle California Uber, Lyft Drivers Move Closer To Unionizing The milestone follows more than a decade of organizing by rideshare drivers seeking greater influence over pay, benefits, and working conditions.







Uber and Lyft drivers in California are closer to gaining union representation after state regulators determined a newly formed union secured enough support to move toward certification, The LA Times reports.

The California Public Employment Relations Board notified the California Gig Workers Union that it had secured support from at least 30% of active rideshare drivers statewide. The union is expected to be certified after a 30-day waiting period if no other qualifying organization emerges.

The milestone follows more than a decade of organizing by rideshare drivers seeking greater influence over pay, benefits, and working conditions.

“We worked tirelessly to win this union, spending thousands of hours, calling, texting, and meeting our fellow drivers all across the state,” Fresno-based rideshare driver Vikaas Shanker said in a statement.

“For too long, we have been without what we need to work and survive. Establishing our union is the first step toward change.”

The California Gig Workers Union was formed with support from the Service Employees International Union. Assembly Bill 1340, passed last year, established a framework that allows rideshare drivers to unionize and collectively bargain while retaining their status as independent contractors.

Uber initially opposed AB 1340 but dropped its opposition following the passage of separate legislation that changed insurance requirements for rideshare companies.

“PERB’s certification is the next step in delivering on AB 1340, a historic compromise that gives drivers a pathway to representation while preserving the independence and flexibility they’ve consistently said they value most,” Ramona Prieto, Uber’s Western U.S. head of public policy and communications, said in a statement.

California followed Massachusetts in allowing rideshare drivers to unionize. Massachusetts voters approved collective bargaining rights for rideshare drivers in 2024, and the App Drivers Union was certified in May to represent about 70,000 Uber and Lyft drivers. Illinois also recently approved legislation granting drivers organizing rights.

California has about 350,000 ride-hailing drivers, according to SEIU Local 521. Drivers remain classified as independent contractors under Proposition 22, the 2020 ballot measure that established specific earnings and benefit requirements for app-based drivers while excluding them from many protections afforded to employees.

Lyft Communications Director CJ Macklin said the company is committed to engaging “in good faith” as the process moves forward.

The union hopes to begin bargaining by the end of 2026, according to CalMatters.

“A union for gig drivers isn’t just about improving pay and working conditions at the bargaining table; it’s also about making sure that gig drivers have a voice in every decision that impacts their livelihoods,” SEIU Local 521 Chief Elected Officer Riko Mendez said. “Gig drivers deserve a seat at the table.”

RELATED CONTENT: Uber, Lyft Drivers Push Back On Proposed Electric Vehicle Mandate