Cam Newton Returns For Carolina Panthers’ 1st Playoff Appearance Since His 2016 Super Bowl Run

Last year, the Carolina Panthers extended a hand to welcome back former quarterback Cam Newton, who had not been to the stadium in recent years, but with the team making the playoffs for the first time since Newton led them to the Super Bowl, Newton is expected to participate in a pregame ceremony before the team plays the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 10.

Newton, possibly the most accomplished quarterback in the franchise’s history, can now be seen hosting his podcast, Funky Friday, and on ESPN as an analyst. The Panthers posted a video on their social media accounts, hinting at Newton’s return by using his voice. You can hear him say, “I know I said I’m back, but in essence, we back.”

ŠØŪÑD THĒ DRŪM

The post is welcome news for Panthers fans, as Newton admitted on his other podcast, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, in November 2024 that he had not been to Bank of America Stadium since 2021.

He said he has no issues with the Carolina Panthers’ owner or management, but he discussed one particular instance that affected his stance toward the team. During a visit to the stadium, he noted that his son noticed there were no visible pictures of him. That was disrespectful in his eyes, especially given what he has done with the franchise.

“We went into the Panthers’ facility and, you mean to tell me that one of the greatest Panthers to ever play ain’t up nowhere? I’m talkin’ nowhere. Who brought it to my attention? My son.”

“So as a man, when you have to explain to your son, ‘Daddy, where’s your picture?’”

The real reason why the @Panthers are avoiding Cam Newton's legacy…



New episode of 4th&1 out now!



📺: https://t.co/aVZSWBaVkS pic.twitter.com/CpDsZQmcV3 — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) November 14, 2024

The team issued a statement after getting wind of the episode.

“Cam Newton has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers. Our doors are open, as they are to all team Legends.”

