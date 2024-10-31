Cam Newton Gives Props To Johnson C. Smith University

First Take commentator and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton stopped at an HBCU and publicly gave it a shoutout after visiting the team over the weekend.

Newton, a former MVP quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, was in Charlotte to conduct a football camp for kids at Johnson C. Smith University, whose football team has won its first eight games thus far.

The school released a video clip on its social media account showing Newton acknowledging the program.

“Yo, what’s good? What’s poppin’? Cam Newton here,” he said in the video. “Man, I want to give a special shout-out to the Johnson C Smith football team. Faculty, staff, football players, coaches, everybody involved, as well as the fans. Man, I’m rooting for you. Keep rocking and rolling. And as always, say one pinky, one thumb, one love.”

Newton has risen in popularity recently.

The former NFL player hosts his own podcast, Funky Friday Podcast, and was recently added as a regular host on ESPN’s First Take, joining the team of Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on the top-rated sports program. He made his debut appearance on Oct. 11. He was on location when the show filmed at Tennessee State University in Nashville for “First Take on The Road.”

At the time of his hiring at ESPN, Newton said, “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

