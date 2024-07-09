NFL Player Cameron Sutton Suspended For 8 Games After Domestic Battery Arrest

An investigation into the matter led the league to determine that he violated its personal conduct policy.

Earlier this year, former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, after he accusations of domestic violence. The NFL announced on July 8 that Sutton had been suspended for eight games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

After Sutton turned himself in, he reportedly entered a pretrial diversion program on misdemeanor battery charges. An investigation into the matter led the league to determine that he violated the personal conduct policy, leading to his suspension. After being released by the Lions, Sutton signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the veteran minimum and will be eligible to play when the team plays against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Sutton was charged with misdemeanor battery after turning himself in on March 31. He was initially wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, a felony, but prosecutors stated that he had been formally charged with misdemeanor battery. If convicted of this charge, he would have faced a maximum of one year in jail.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister at the time of Sutton’s surrender. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

Last year, Sutton signed a $33 million, three-year contract with the Lions after playing the first six years of his career with the Steelers. He was instrumental in helping the Lions win the division title this past season, the team’s first in 30 years. Sutton started every game while playing for Detroit, getting one interception, a forced fumble, and 50 tackles.