Cam'ron Tells Angel Reese To 'Stay On Top of These Financial Advisors' After She Admits WNBA Salary Can't Cover Her Rent







Cam’ron is giving financial advice to Angel Reese after the WNBA rookie revealed she struggles to cover her rent with her salary.

The platinum-selling rapper got real on the latest episode of It Is What It Is when he and Mase responded to Reese’s recent video, in which she spoke about being unable to pay her bills with the checks she receives from the WNBA and how she’s living beyond her means financially.

“All seriousness Angel Reese, make sure you stay on top of these financial advisors, these accountants, these people taking care of your money because they’ll steal your shit in the middle of the night,” said Cam. “I’m having fun a little bit, but seriously, you make sure that you stay on top of all that because you’re young, you’re pretty, you have a lot going on outside of the WNBA.”

He continued, “I’m pretty sure you have a lot of money coming in endorsements. Don’t take it for granted, and don’t sit here and think that it’s going to last forever cause you’re still young; you have a lot of time, but make sure you watch your money and the people around you.”

Cam'ron calls out Angel Reese for not doing the right math to figure out how much she spends on rent and says he hopes Angel Reese doesn’t go broke as he reacts to her claim that her $73,000 WNBA salary can’t cover her bills.



(🎥 It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/7UdT18DtIf — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 23, 2024

Cam’ron’s advice follows a video Reese posted last week where she seemingly laughed off how low her WNBA salary is and how the funds “don’t cover none of my bills.”

“The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” she said. “I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn’t even be able to live.”

Earlier this year, Reese signed a four-year rookie contract worth $324,383 with the Chicago Sky. She was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and had a successful first season in the league. Reese generates most of her income from endorsement deals, the latest being a multiyear contract extension with Reebok, including the launch of her signature shoe in 2026.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Reese subtly responded to critics who were offended by her comments on her WNBA salary.

“God is so good!!! 🙏🏽(looks like i can “afford” my bills now)🤣😘”.

God is so good!!!🙏🏽

(looks like i can “afford” my bills now🤣😘) — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 24, 2024

The disparity in pay between the WNBA and the NBA has been a topic of ongoing debate since the league’s formation in 1996. As of now, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces is the highest-paid player in the league, earning $252,450 annually.