Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Says $74K WNBA Salary Doesn’t ‘Pay My Bills At All’ Reese got real with fans about the financial reality many WNBA players had called out before.







Superstar rookie Angel Reese talked about her humble WNBA salary while on Instagram Live.

Reese got real with fans about the financial reality many fellow players have called out before. Reese remarked that her roughly $74,000 salary doesn’t do much for the all-star. TheShadeRoom reposted footage of her words.

“The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” expressed the Chicago Sky player. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills.”

Upon further investigation into her take-home pay, she discovered that the money does nothing for her $8,000 a month rent. “I’m living beyond my means,” joked the 6-foot-3 forward.

If anything, her checks could cover her car note. However, Reese does not appear to sweat the seemingly meager funds anyway.

As for what does pay her bills, the “Bayou Barbie” secured multiple endorsement deals throughout college and beyond, including her recent collaboration with Reese’s candies. According to On3, Reese bagged over $1.3 million through her multiple partnerships, such as Airbnb and Amazon.

However, Reese knew that her first year in the WNBA wouldn’t come with a lofty check as compared to her male counterparts in the NBA. Despite signing a four-year deal with the Chicago Sky for $324,383 total, Reese previously stated that becoming her own brand was also a priority.

“Everybody knows the WNBA doesn’t make that much money, so I just want to be able to grow my brand as much as I can in college before I go to the WNBA,” she told Sports Illustrated in 2023.

The “Unapologetically Angel” host continues to be a brand deal magnet, she knows where her passion lies.

“I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money; I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball,” she also shared in an interview with ESPN this year. “And now that I’m a pro and being able to continue to work with these brands long term, I think that’s something people don’t really realize.”

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Releases First Collection Of Fan-Requested Reese’s Pieces Partnership





