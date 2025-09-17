Women by Kandiss Edwards Cam’ron Gives Adrien Broner The Boot For ‘Violating’ Co-Host Stat Baby On the 'It Is What It Is' podcast Broner repeatedly made flirtatious remarks toward co-host Treasure 'Stat Baby' Wilson.







Rapper Cam’ron ended an interview with boxer Adrien Broner for disrespecting his co-host.

On the It Is What It Is podcast, Broner repeatedly made flirtatious remarks toward co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, leading to his removal from the show.

The exchange, which has since gone viral, began when Broner complimented Wilson’s looks as soon as he sat down.

“I did not know you looked that good in person,” he said. “You’re amazing.”

Cam’ron gave a slight warning asking Broner to be mindful because Wilson’s partner was present. Despite that warning, Broner continued his harassment. He queried about her weight and continued making comments that Cam’ron considered disrespectful to Stat and her boyfriend who was perhaps behind the scene.

After repeated attempts to redirect Broner’s fascination with Stat Baby, Cam’ron stopped the conversation.

“We’re going to have to ask you to go,” he said. “I’m going to pay you for your time. I appreciate you for being here, you know I love you.”

Adrien Broner kept trying to shoot his shot at Treasure Wilson on “It Is What It Is” after Cam’Ron told him to chill so he made him leave pic.twitter.com/T17SFdRgYQ — AuxGod (@TheOXGod) September 16, 2025

Broner has long been known for his flamboyant personality inside and outside the ring. For Wilson, who has become a recognizable face on the show alongside Cam’ron and co-host Ma$e, the incident sparked conversations about the treatment of women in media spaces.

While some attribute Cam’ron’s actions to protecting his co-worker he also exercised a level of regard for Wilson’s partner.

Cam’ron’s previous behavior toward women has been questionable.

However, in an interview with CNN, The Hey Ma rapper spoke about the awful nature of Combs’s treatment toward Ventura. ‍

RELATED CONTENT: A Harlem Tale: Cam’ron Signs Book Deal Worth $750K