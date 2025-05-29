Ma$e And Cam’ron React To Travis Hunter Not Signing Prenup Agreement

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter recently married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. It was a happy occasion, but rappers turned sports analysts Cam’ron and Ma$e objected to Hunter not having a prenuptial agreement in place on their popular podcast, It Is What It Is.

In recent months, there has been discourse regarding how Lenee has, according to critics, publicly embarrassed Hunter on social media and at public events.

Hunter has defended her as nay-sayers claimed she was only with him due to his status as a football star. Hunter, the number two overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, also won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last year.

Now that news has emerged that the pair married without a prenup, people are stunned. That includes Cam and Ma$e.

“I’ma sit this one out,” Ma$e said during a recent episode. “I think when it comes to the young lady, she does have, like, different things that have transpired. For me, as a dad, if that was my son, I would definitely be concerned. I think there’s other ways you could protect his assets, but I definitely would think he should look in the direction of protecting his assets, maybe not with a prenup, but there’s other things you could do these days.”

Cam’ron added, “Do what you want, Travis, that’s up to you. I’m signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you’re not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me.”

Let’s hope the two never divorce, so it wouldn’t matter if anything was signed. Good luck to the newlyweds, who should probably avoid social media whenever possible.

