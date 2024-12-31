Travis Hunter Signs With Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency

As Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter prepares to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado University junior has inked a deal with Young Money APAA Sports Agency, owned by rapper Lil Wayne, Front Office Sports reports.

Hunter, a projected top-three draft pick, also talked with the Klutch Sports Group, WME, CAA, and Athletes First.

According to Front Office Sports, Young Money also represents new Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who signed a two-year, $8 million NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal to transfer from Tulane, as well as Colorado defensive end Jehiem Oatis, a former five-star recruit who recently transferred from Alabama.

After starting his college career at Jackson State University, Hunter followed his head coach, NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, to Colorado. Hunter was the first number-one recruit in the country to go to an HBCU to play college football.

Hunter will join athletes represented by Young Money, which has divisions across the NFL, NBA, soccer, and college sports.

Hunter has already with Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment to represent his off-field endeavors. The agency also represents his soon-to-be former teammate, Shedeur Sanders, and Coach Prime. Hunter was the first brand ambassador with Strahan’s agency when he signed an NIL agreement as a JSU freshman.

According to Deion Sanders’ namesake son, Hunter has given money to his Colorado teammates through the team’s NIL (name, image, and likeness) Collective.

It has yet to be decided whether Hunter will enter the NFL draft as a cornerback, wide receiver, or as a two-way player. Traditionally, cornerbacks are paid more than wide receivers in the NFL, which may affect his decision.

