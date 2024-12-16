College Football Star Travis Hunter Responds To Social Media Criticism Of Fiancée: ‘Go Find a Life’

University of Colorado football star Travis Hunter should be enjoying his recent accolades. Instead, he is on social media defending his fiancée.

On Dec. 11, Hunter became the first player to win back-to-back Paul Hornung Awards. Three days later he won the Heisman Trophy Award, college football’s top honor.

But recent video clips revealing his fiancée Leanna Lenee’s reactions, including Colorado head coach Deion Sanders making her stand up when Hunter’s name was announced as the Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday, have spoiled the fun.

Many keyboard warriors have encouraged Hunter to leave Lenee before he heads to the NFL, speculating that she is only with him because of his future riches.

Deion Sanders made Travis Hunter’s girlfriend stand up when he was announced as the Heisman winner 💀

pic.twitter.com/itfQTfydL5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2024

There is also another video of Lenee getting upset at Hunter while he was at a public event, signing autographs and greeting fans.

Yikes: Travis Hunter’s girlfriend was NOT HAPPY that Travis was taking pictures with female fans at a scheduled event: “What do you want me to do… I just sit here then.” 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/iqrktSZ1mm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2024

Hunter took to social media to express his frustration with what people have been talking about.

“You ain’t never had no girl, so why are y’all talking about me,” Hunter said. “Find someone else to talk about… Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got.

“My girl been with me for five years. y’all are just now starting to talk about me… y’all go do something else with y’all life,” Hunter continued. “Clickbait pages, y’all better stop, I’m telling y’all. Something bad is gonna happen to y’all [if you] keep doing that. Y’all better stop that. I ain’t playing.”

Hunter revealed that he and his fiancée are inseparable, and that “if she’s hurting, of course, I’m gonna be hurting. If I’m hurting, of course, she gonna be hurting.”

RELATED CONTENT: Domestic Labor Braces For Trouble As Trump’s Massive Immigrant Deportation Plan Looms