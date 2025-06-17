Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Canadian Politician Apologizes To Drake For Attending Kendrick Lamar Concert Jagmeet Singh apologized to the "Hotline Bling" rapper, saying he was only there to see SZA, not Kendrick.







The Canadian politician who was spotted in the crowd at one of Kendrick Lamar and Sza’s Grand National Tour stops in Toronto has issued a public apology to Drake.

After Drake called him a “goof” in a private Instagram message over his attendance, Jagmeet Singh apologized to the “Hotline Bling” rapper, saying he was only there to see SZA, not Kendrick.

“I went for SZA, not Kendrick,” Singh wrote in an Instagram Story post captured by NFR Podcast. “I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Jagmeet Singh apologizes to Drake after he called him a goof for seeing Kendrick Lamar 👀



"I shouldn't have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and 🇨🇦. For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick." pic.twitter.com/ca9m3JkV2U — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 16, 2025

The apology came after Drake reached out to Singh to express his disapproval of the Toronto public figure attending the concert.

“You’re a goof,” Drake wrote to Singh in a screenshot he shared online.

why is Drake mad at Jagmeet Singh bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/qXkoJ89TT0 — Nik 🌵 (@NikLaFlame) June 15, 2025

Photos and video captured Singh in the crowd at Kendrick and Sza’s sold-out show at Rogers Stadium. While Singh claimed he only went for Sza, the video captured him vibing to Kendrick’s performance of songs from his recent GNX album.

Jagmeet Singh was spotted in attendance at the Kendrick Lamar show in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/FCapwPuf02 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 14, 2025

“I only went for SZA” 👀



Also Jagmeet Singh: pic.twitter.com/aLpQGa2BQe — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) June 16, 2025

Singh’s appearance at the show was likely one of several moments from Kendrick’s Toronto concerts that irritated Drake. The Compton native, who was locked in a high-profile rap feud with Drake last year, performed his hit diss track “Not Like Us” on the first night, and the crowd erupted, chanting for an encore.

Footage also surfaced of fans rapping “Not Like Us” while visiting Toronto Chinese restaurant New Ho King after the concert.

Kendrick Lamar fans singing “Not Like Us” at New Ho King restaurant in Toronto after The Grand National Tour pic.twitter.com/vgFlNmivc1 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 13, 2025

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick has escalated to the point where Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the label they both share of endangering his life and reputation by promoting Kendrick’s diss track. Many were worried about how Drake’s hometown would receive Kendrick, but from the looks of it, Kendrick received a warm welcome.

But as a prominent local figure in the 6, Singh wanted to make it clear to the public whose side he was on in the ongoing hip-hop feud.

