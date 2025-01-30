January 30, 2025
Universal Music Group Requests Dismissal Of Drake Lawsuit
The label wants the suit to be dismissed based on protective free speech
Universal Music Group (UMG) has taken action against recording artist Drake, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed based on protected free speech according to the Texas Citizens Participation Act.
According to Chron, the request is in response to Drake filing legal paperwork against UMG in Bexar County, Texas, alleging that the label artificially inflated the numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” recording. In the lawsuit, Drake accuses UMG of artificially inflating the numbers and participating in a pay-per-click scheme to help promote the single with iHeartMedia, the parent company of iHeartRadio, based in San Antonio. The suit also alleges that the two entities intentionally harmed the recording artist’s reputation.
UMG states that the filing of the lawsuit, based on the Texas Citizens Participation Act, “protects it from retaliatory lawsuits that seek to intimidate or silence them on matters of public concern.” The company says that Drake’s petition had been filed under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202. That allows someone involved in a dispute to request deposition to look into a potential claim before filing an actual lawsuit, which UMG describes as being “designed to intimidate and punish people for exercising their First Amendment rights.” The Rule of Civil procedure is used to better the chance of a party’s litigation success before the lawsuit is filed.
UMG uses the TCPA and alleges that Drake is responsible for providing evidence of the many claims he stated in his petition, including the allegations that UMG paid iHeartMedia in a “pay-to-play scheme” to inflate the song’s radio numbers.
The distribution label is requesting the dismissal of the petition alleging that Drake cannot prove his accusations. It states that the “Thank Me Later” artist is using the petition to shape public opinion with baseless claims and prevent any further action. UMG has discredited the anonymous sources Drake included in the petition. UMG states, “These claims from unnamed, unidentified out-of-court declarants are hearsay and are not admissible as evidence.”
The label is asking for the dismissal of the petition and the holding of all relevant evidence until the court makes a decision. It also asks Drake to pay the costs and attorney fees associated with the petition.
