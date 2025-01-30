Universal Music Group Requests Dismissal Of Drake Lawsuit

Universal Music Group (UMG) has taken action against recording artist Drake, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed based on protected free speech according to the Texas Citizens Participation Act.

According to Chron, the request is in response to Drake filing legal paperwork against UMG in Bexar County, Texas, alleging that the label artificially inflated the numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” recording. In the lawsuit, Drake accuses UMG of artificially inflating the numbers and participating in a pay-per-click scheme to help promote the single with iHeartMedia, the parent company of iHeartRadio, based in San Antonio. The suit also alleges that the two entities intentionally harmed the recording artist’s reputation.

UMG states that the filing of the lawsuit, based on the Texas Citizens Participation Act, “protects it from retaliatory lawsuits that seek to intimidate or silence them on matters of public concern.” The company says that Drake’s petition had been filed under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202. That allows someone involved in a dispute to request deposition to look into a potential claim before filing an actual lawsuit, which UMG describes as being “designed to intimidate and punish people for exercising their First Amendment rights.” The Rule of Civil procedure is used to better the chance of a party’s litigation success before the lawsuit is filed.