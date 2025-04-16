News by Kandiss Edwards New Study Suggests Over-The-Counter Medicine Can Reduce Recurrence Of Colorectal Cancer Colon and rectal cancer disproportionately impact the Black community.







A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology suggests that a common over-the-counter drug may significantly reduce the risk of colorectal cancer recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with the disease.

The three-year study followed 3,508 patients with stage I through III colon or rectal cancer who had undergone surgery. In a double-blind trial, participants were randomly assigned to receive either 160 mg of aspirin or a placebo. Researchers monitored the patients to determine whether the drug helped prevent the return of cancer.

The results showed a notable difference between the two groups—nearly half of the patients who received aspirin experienced reduced cancer recurrence over the three-year period.

“After three years of follow-up, the hazard ratios for time to recurrence comparing aspirin to placebo were 0.49 (95% CI; 0.24-0.98; p=0.044) in Group A and 0.42 (95% CI; 0.21-0.83; p=0.013) in Group B,” researchers wrote.

While further studies are needed, the findings offer promise, particularly for Black Americans who are disproportionately affected by colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, African Americans are about 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

Experts attribute these disparities to several factors, including lower screening rates, delayed diagnoses, limited access to quality healthcare, and structural inequities in the medical system.

Though rectal and colon cancers are similar in many ways, their treatments can differ significantly. The rectum is located in a confined space, closely surrounded by other organs and structures, making surgery more complex. Treatment for rectal cancer often involves surgery but may also include chemotherapy, radiation, or both. In some cases, targeted therapy or immunotherapy is also recommended.

In 2024, an estimated 152,810 people in the U.S. were expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with more than 53,000 deaths projected. Public health leaders continue to advocate for increased awareness, early screening, and equitable access to care to close the survival gap for at-risk communities.

