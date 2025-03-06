American Cancer Society’s ‘VOICES Of Black Women’ Partners With OWN Network On Health Initiative Campaign

OWN wants Black women to take control over their health. The network will partner with the American Cancer Society’s “VOICES of Black Women” campaign as they begin a longitudinal study on systemic health risks.

Through its OWN Your Health initiative, OWN also launched its dedicated webpage Mar. 5 to spread awareness of the VOICES study. The study hopes to register 100,000 participants from ages 25 to 55. The study, which expects to take place across multiple years, will use its findings to inform treatment, outreach, and survival rates for Black women diagnosed with cancer.

“We are honored to support VOICES of Black Women in the mission to understand cancer risks and outcomes for Black women, and to provide the essential resources and platform needed to achieve its goal,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN, in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Partnering with the American Cancer Society allows us to harness the significant power of OWN’s reach– across our linear, social and digital footprint — to support the shared goals of OWN Your Health and the VOICES of Black Women campaign.”

The webpage will also accompany a multimedia rollout, which extends to digital, social media, and on-air outreach. The campaign aims to boost enrollment and recruitment for those eligible. This groundbreaking study hopes to promote culturally-aware treatment and prevention of cancer, while also increasing survivorship.

The VOICES study was also created in response to the disproportionate rates of diagnosis and death outcomes for Black women. The study will include an in-depth survey and bi-annual follow ups to provide a comprehensive outlook at their lived experiences. Moreover, it will consider how these factors play a role in cancer research.

“Despite significant strides in cancer research, Black women continue to have the highest death rate and the shortest survival of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers,” said Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, interim chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). “The public’s participation in our previous population studies has contributed to landmark discoveries. Partnering with Black women to listen and better understand their diverse lived experiences will give us the valuable data we need to develop tailored solutions.”

Enrollment has already started, while the ACS has reaffirmed its commitment to DEI principles. As the largest-ever conducted study for Black women, all eligible participants are encourage to register and take part in the movement for more inclusive healthcare.

