Candace Junée’s Go-Getter Conference Helps Christian Woman Entrepreneurs Thrive

Epic Fab Girl founder Candace Junée held the Go-Getter Conference last weekend in Chicago. The go-getters came, saw, and learned valuable tools about how to add to their businesses’ glow.

The Go-Getter Conference was born out of Junée’s desire to motivate more women to fearlessly pursue their purpose. Over the years, it’s transitioned into a faith-based platform for Christian women entrepreneurs to build, grow, and monetize their businesses.

“People wanted to write books, launch businesses, and become bloggers,” Junée previously told the Chicago Southsider.

“I brought the two worlds of business and faith together to help women achieve their goals.”

2022 Go-Getter Conference

This year’s conference was held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17. The event featured “a mixture of panel discussions, fireside chats with influencers, and praise and worship” to help empower women through faith-building, according to the latest report by the Chicago Southsider

“It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this moment. It’s about generations,” Junée said Friday.

Attendees learned from a star-studded list of speakers, including YouTube influencer Erin on Demand and Colony Reeves of Selling Tampa.

“According to HBR, while Black women are starting businesses faster than any other demographic, only 3% of us are running mature businesses,” Junée explained in a statement. “We know that running a successful business is hard, so this year we’re bringing a unique approach to women’s empowerment—with business, faith, and community.”

The two-day event delved into finances, friendship, work-life balance, romance, faith, and entrepreneurship. Here are two powerful gems shared among the conference audience.

Bet On Yourself

“You can never lose when you bet on yourself. You are putting all your energy into this one thing that you want. And you are being disciplined, waking up every day and choosing that life, praying about it, writing it down, and manifesting it,” Reeves said.

Experimentation Is Important

“Experimentation is such an important phase we want to skip over. Creators are crushing it because they are doing what’s fun for them. Find that thing you enjoy and that you want to create over and over again,” said Erin On Demand.

The next Go-Getter Conference is September 15-16, 2023 in Chicago. You can get tickets here.