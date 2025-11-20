News by Kandiss Edwards Candace Owens Calls Out Turning Point USA In Weird Ongoing Crusade For Charlie Kirk Candace Owens now thinks her late friend Charlie Kirk was being followed.







Far-right commentator Candace Owens escalated her public accusations against Turning Point USA (TPUSA) on the Nov. 17 episode of her podcast, Candace.

Owens presented what she called “verified” information tied to the murder of right-wing extremist Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder. The evidence is based on Kirk’s travel schedules and those of his widow, Erika. Owens primed her fanbase with a post on X promising explosive revelations.

In the episode titled, “Operation Mocking-Plane: The Charlie Kirk Plot Thickens,” Owens spoke of “deep state,” “psychological warfare,” and overlapping flight manifests.

Owens claimed she noted planes that overlapped with Charlie and Erika Kirk’s travel. She explained that the findings may suggest the aircraft was tracking her late friend. Owens alleges one plane had been “turned on” and “transponding” the morning of Kirk’s assassination and again minutes after he was shot. Owens said her independent “sleuth” concluded the pattern “is statistically not random.”

“I am telling you this information has been completely verified,” Owens said as a spreadsheet appeared on screen. “These are all the instances in which this plane… all 60.. 68 instances that this plane crossed with Erika, and I’m also going to say this includes overseas as well.”

The conservative talking head told viewers she had been “taking all of these figurative online bullets” while independently investigating Kirk’s killing. “Someone could have easily said something, right?” she continued.

According to Owens, “Turning Point just stays silent” and allegedly “allows the lies to flow.” She said the organization has never stepped in to clarify what she believes are clear patterns.

“We can add this to our list of verifiable Turning Point USA lies because I’m going to count this as a lie by severe omission.”

The episode detailed data she said her team has assembled.

“Between 2022 and September of 2025, both of those aircraft showed 68 overlaps with Erika’s documented local locations,” she said. Owens added she has since expanded that number to “73 times that this overlapped,” noting that “29 of those instances also happened to include Charlie.”

Owens framed the theory as evidence that Turning Point USA is hiding from an unknown truth involving Kirk’s death. Owens has aggressively pursued information about the circumstances surrounding it, making it clear she will not stop anytime soon.

“Charlie was right,” she said. “He knew I would be the one to defend him after death.”

