Girl, Bye: Candace Owens Denied Entry To New Zealand After Australia Said ‘Nope’

Candace Owens was refused a visa to enter New Zealand due to her previous banning from Australia. The conservative political commentator was expected to be in the country for a speaking engagement.

Immigration officials confirmed the refusal to the Associated Press on Nov. 28. The denial of her entertainer’s work permit visa stems from Australia’s ruling on the matter. Its neighboring country initially rejected Owens’ visa due to her anti-Semitic remarks. Owens had denied that Nazis medical experimented on Jewish people in concentration camps during World War II.

While currently unable to enter either Oceanic country, Owens remains on the schedule to speak at multiple events throughout the region. The influencer’s speaking tour has slots in Auckland and many cities throughout Australia in February and March 2025.

Owens has emerged a controversial and provocative figure, mainly popular among conservative platforms and communities. Following her announcement in August to travel to the countries, immigration officials in Australia took action to stop Owens in the midst of her planning stages to come.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke told reporters in October that Owens “capacity to incite discord,” leading to their decision to deny the visa. He also referenced her offensive comments regarding Muslims as well.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else,” stated Burke.

Owens initially intended for the speaking engagements to discuss free speech and her Christian beliefs. However, her previous commentary that attacked other religious groups resulted in Australia’s stance against the media personality.

New Zealand, however, did not cite these reasons for why they rejected her work permit. Instead, they denied her entry due to regulations that visa cannot be granted to those forbidden from entering another country.

With this latest update, it remains unclear if, and how, Owens will continue her speaking tour as planned.

