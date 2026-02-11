News by Sharelle B. McNair Candace Owens Calls Cap On Turning Point USA’s Claims That ‘All American Halftime’ Reached 20M Viewers While TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said he can “safely say over 20 million Americans” tuned in to the “All American Halftime Show,” Owens says that's not the case.







Former MAGA-loyalist-turned-critic Candace Owens is pushing big claims that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is lying about the number of streaming views of the “All American Halftime Show.”

On a recent episode of “The Candace Owens Podcast,” at the 8:17 point, Owens took some time to showcase just why Turning Point could be lying about the number of viewers for its conservative-led show. “It kind of blew our minds, actually,” company spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said to a Fox News anchor during an interview. “And we saw at one point across all the different social channels, we saw over 10 million concurrent views.”

He continued to claim that “the numbers keep trickling in,” saying he can “safely say over 20 million Americans” tuned in.

Owens, looking seemingly annoyed, wasn’t having it. She took the time to explain how concurrent viewership—meaning people who watch at the same time—works on YouTube. “I was just in awe that they were going to try to sell this,” she started. “If you know YouTube at all, that’s just not true….and I’m going to walk you through this.”

She used the episode’s views to illustrate how concurrency works. “Right now, we have 95,000 people that are watching the show. As soon as this show concludes, I want you to see how many views YouTube is going to instantly give it right away. It’s probably going to give it 200,000, 300,000 views right away as it continues to tabulate,” she said.

Owens then revealed a screenshot of the TPUSA performance showing the actual number: 5,839 views.

The conservative media celebrity wasn’t all in favor of Bad Bunny’s NFL Super Bowl halftime show either, but she wasn’t going to allow her former employer, where she once served as TPUSA’s communications director, to get away with lies. “On the one hand, we have a half-time show presented without a word of English spoken,” she wrote, according to The Daily Beast.

“On the other hand, we have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records.”

I am sorry but I hate both options.



On The one hand, we have a half-time show presented without a word of English spoken.



On the other hand we have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records.… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 9, 2026

Ultimately, Owens professed on X that conservatives lost in the fictional war of halftime performances. “Reality: you lost the Super Bowl narrative. Bad Bunny had an objectively successful performance, whether you like it or not,” she wrote, alongside additional digs at the administration’s handling of the chaos in Minnesota and more.

Conservatives are now fully deluding themselves and paying influencers to invert reality. To what end?



It’s like watching a bad rerun Hillary Clinton’s “too big to fail” 2016 campaign.



Reality: you lost the Super Bowl narrative. Bad Bunny had an objectively successful… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 10, 2026

Since the assassination of TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk, Owens has been candidly outspoken about how the organization has shied away from its purpose, in addition to her pulling away from being a Trump supporter.

In the interim, while one headliner, Kid Rock, is trying to smooth over accusations that he was lip-syncing his performance, Benito is basking in his successful show, looping in more than 135 million views before the Seattle Seahawks took home the trophy, upsetting President Donald Trump’s pick of the New England Patriots.

