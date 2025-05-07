Candace Owens Explains Why She ‘Will Always Love Ye’

Ye may have lost the support of many friends and fans due to a string of controversial activities, but Candace Owens continues to stand by him.

The conservative commentator appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where she was asked about her continued friendship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has recently aligned himself with Nazi ideology.

According to Owens, until an investigation is done into Harley Pasternak and his involvement Ye’s 2016 hospitalization, people need to give the troubled rapper and fashion mogul a break.

Canadian fitness expert and author Pasternak made headlines in 2016 after reportedly calling 911 on Kanye during a training session. Years later, Ye showed text messages from Pasternak where the trainer allegedly threatened him with another involuntary hospitalization.

“Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever,” the message allegedly read. “Play dates with the kids just won’t be the same.”

In defending Ye, Owens went from expressing admiration to condemning Pasternak, referencing mind-control and experimentation in her reasoning.

“I will always love Ye, I will always defend him because I think he did one of the bravest things in speaking about what happened to him, and the questions were never answered about what Harley Pasternak did to him that night,” Owens said. “And I think it’s what was done to Britney Spears based on my readings of the MK Ultra program, which has never been stopped.”

Owens continued. “I think Harley Pasternak is extremely problematic, and he’s literally telling you what happened to him, and no one’s listening. Everyone’s like, ‘He’s gone crazy.’…When you read those experiments of how they could literally give somebody a mental disorder via a cocktail of drugs, LA becomes very scary.”

Shen then references the mysterious, bathroom-related deaths of celebrities like Brittany Murphy and Aaron Carter—both of whom had connections to or mentioned Pasternak—and pointed to the Canadian trainer’s background.

“He was military trained in the Canadian military and was allowed to experiment with drugs on humans. He spoke about that openly,” Owens said.

“What the hell is he doing as a gym trainer in LA to all the stars? So I have questions about what happened to Kanye, and I will always be, until we get those answers, and the media really looks into Harley Pasternak, who was also Brittany Murphy’s trainer. It’s just weird.”

