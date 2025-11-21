Lifestyle by Selena Hill Candis Grace and UBS Honor Black Cultural Powerhouses At ‘The Toast, New York’ The exclusive dinner experience celebrated culture, excellence, and legacy







Earlier this month, creatives, tastemakers, and industry leaders gathered at “The Toast, New York,” an exclusive, intimate dinner experience presented by Candis Grace celebrating culture, excellence, and legacy.

Held at The Chica & Don in downtown Manhattan on Nov. 6, guests were treated to modern Latin American cuisine paired with drinks provided by Black-owned spirit brands like Sean “Jay-Z” Carter’s D’usse, Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino, and Ja Rule’s Amber & Opal.

Source: Cari Champion and Candis Grace at Candis Grace presents “The Toast, New York” (Photo credit: Tito G)

Presented by entrepreneur Candis Grace in partnership with UBS, “The Toast, New York” honored three trailblazers making significant strides in their respective industries: Carlos King, the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment and an acclaimed reality TV show producer, sports broadcast journalist Cari Champion, and Santi Miller, Head of Diverse Wealth Initiatives at UBS.

“I was at ESPN for 10 years, and now I’m at CNN, and I am unapologetic in the fact that my agenda is for Black and brown people [and] for women,” said Champion, a former anchor on ESPN’s First Take, while accepting The Champion of Women in Sports Award. “It’s costly and sometimes scary, but I know that when it is all said and done, if you look in the history books, I’m doing it for the right reasons.”

Source: Carlos King and Candis Grace at Candis Grace presents “The Toast, New York” in New York City. (Photo credit: Tito G)

“It is not every day that I get celebrated because, being behind the scenes, it’s our job to celebrate others, said King, while receiving the Cultural Storyteller Award.

Former NFL player Wale Ogunleye, who currently serves as Executive Director, Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS, presented Miller with The Legacy Builder Award.

“With the current state of politics that we’re in, it’s super interesting to say words like ‘diversity’ and all these other things. But, that being said, UBS decided in January to continue to forge ahead with our diversity initiatives led by Santi,” said the former Miami Dolphins MVP. “I’ve had the honor of working with Santi this year, as she’s been a great partner to me in the sports entertainment business. Her work focuses on expanding the firm’s presence in diverse markets and ensuring that UBS shows up in ways that are authentic, relevant, and deeply connected to communities it serves.”

Source: Santi Miller is honored at “The Toast, New York” in New York City. (Photo credit: Tito G)

During her acceptance speech, Miller shared how her upbringing and feeling ostracized at times influenced her commitment to empowering diverse communities.

“I was born in Vietnam, and I was always the other,” she said. “I thought about it, I was like, why is this so important? Why am I so passionate about diversity? Why do I care about it? And it really is about taking this sense of being an other. And every single person in this room has been an other. I know you have it. The higher you climb, the lonelier it gets. And, guess what? The dots get smaller and the target gets bigger,” she continued.

In addition to recognizing these cultural pioneers, “The Toast, New York” brought together a collective of notable activists, authors, and reality stars in an atmosphere that embraced community, collaboration, and Black excellence. Noted attendees included Roc Nation veteran and music business executive Lenny S. Santiago, Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira, media personality Bevy Smith, former VIBE Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas, and social justice advocate Tamika D. Mallory.

Source: Candis Grace addresses attendees at Candis Grace presents “The Toast, New York” (Photo credit: Tito G)

“This event was an idea to celebrate my friends that probably were really behind the scenes, but really making the moves, because that’s how I was always in my career,” said Grace, the founder and CEO of The Brand Group, a marketing, brand partnerships, and public relations agency based in Los Angeles.

“I was an [event] promoter –- the only woman promoter in Hollywood for a long time in my career. So, I don’t like anything stuffy,” she told guests. “I like it to feel really unorthodox, beautiful, sexy, and vibey, so everybody can have fun. So, that’s why [this] is not a stuffy awards.”

Source: Nick Arrington, star of Bravo’s “Summer House Martha’s Vineyard,” and Jeffrey Morneau, founder of Jeffrey Morneau Atelier, attend “The Toast, New York” (Photo credit: Tito G)

Jeffrey Morneau, the founder of Jeffrey Morneau Atelier, a luxury brand specializing in event planning, bespoke design, and elevated catering experiences, said partnering with Grace to produce an event that celebrates Black excellence was a joy.

“[Candis’] vision and commitment to uplifting our community made this collaboration especially meaningful, he said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating an experience that celebrates excellence, and I couldn’t be more proud,” he said.

Candis launched The Brand Group nearly two decades ago and has worked with the likes of the National Basketball Players Association, United Nations, Kevin Hart, Netflix, Doritos, and UBS, which she praised for supporting her annual events.

Source: Santi Miller, UBS Head of Diverse Wealth Initiatives at UBS, and Wale Ogunleye, UBS Executive Director and Head of Sports and Entertainment, with UBS employees (Photo credit: Tito G)

“UBS has been an invaluable partner throughout this incredible journey from ‘Toast to Black Hollywood‘ and now to ‘The Toast, New York.” Their continued commitment and belief in our vision have been instrumental, and we deeply value the partnership we’ve built together,” she said in a statement.

Grace also acknowledged the support of BLACK ENTERPRISE, which served as a media partner at the event and honored her with the 2024 Business Disruptor Award.

“Black Enterprise has been an integral part of my journey from the very beginning. They’ve not only championed ‘The Toast, New York,’ but they’ve been there to celebrate every milestone and event throughout my career,” she said. “Their support and commitment to uplifting our community means everything to me, and I’m incredibly grateful to have them as partners in this work.”

