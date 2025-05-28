Capricorn Clark, Diddy’s Ex-Assistant, Says Mogul Threatened Her Repeatedly On The Job

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, told the court that the entertainment mogul threatened to kill her and also kidnapped her when he went to Kid Cudi’s house, where he threatened to kill the rapper who was seeing Cassie at the time.

According to Yahoo! News, during the tenth day of the explosive federal trial of Diddy, Clark shared how she was treated during her time as his assistant, giving details about the times the No Way Out executive had threatened her. During her testimony, she stated that when she was hired in 2004, she was immediately threatened on her first day once he discovered that she worked for his hated rival, Suge Knight, at Death Row Records.

She stated that on the night of her first day of employment, Diddy and one of his security guards took her to Central Park at 9 p.m. and threatened her.

“He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” Clark testified.

Clark told the courtroom that in 2006, at his home in Miami, he told her that she essentially had no life if she wanted to work for him.

“See, your problem is you want a life, and you can’t have that here,” she alleges Combs said.

She also testified that in 2011, during the Kid Cudi fracas between Diddy, Cassie, and the rapper, she was kidnapped and forced to go with Diddy when he broke into the Day ‘n’ Nite rapper’s house.

“He just said, ‘Get dressed, we’re going to go kill [him],'” Clark stated. After telling Diddy she did not want to go, he forced her to accompany him and his security to Cudi’s place. He allegedly told her, “I don’t give a f**k what you want to do, go get dressed,” before they headed to the residence.

The former assistant also testified that she witnessed Diddy putting his hands on the ‘Me & U singer.’

