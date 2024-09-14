Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cardi B Shares Labor And Postpartum Photos After Welcoming 3rd Child With Offset Cardi B shares delivery photo of third child with rapper Offset.







Cardi B is officially a mother of three, and she gave her fans a sneak peek at her giving birth to her new baby girl.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few moments of the recent delivery of her third child with rapper Offset. Photos showed Cardi smiling while holding her youngest daughter, whose name has yet to be announced.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖,” she captioned the post.

Other photos showed Cardi joined by Offset and their two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3. The “Bodak Yellow” kissed her newborn, nursed her, and looked down at her while cradling her to her chest. In one last photo, Cardi gave fans a glimpse of her pushing out the baby during the delivery portion of the birth.

The baby’s birth comes one month after Cardi announced her pregnancy and confirmed fan speculation.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she wrote then. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love and my passion!”

She continued. “I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The pregnancy announcement came hours after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. In her filing, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their two children and claimed the pair “experienced irreconcilable differences that have caused the breakdown of the marriage” and that “there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

A rep for the “Money” rapper told Us Weekly that the split “has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

Cardi and Offset have parted ways multiple times since they started dating in early 2017. They first split ahead of welcoming their daughter Kulture before reuniting again in 2019. They broke up again in 2020 before welcoming their son Wave, and Cardi filed for divorce. However, she dismissed the proceedings by the end of the year.

In 2023, they parted ways again, with Cardi taking to social media to post an emotional video yelling and cussing about her husband.

The pair briefly came together following the split to conceive their third child but didn’t make it as a couple by the time of the baby’s birth.

“We think it through because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends,” Cardi told Rolling Stone in May 2024. “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”