Tasha K's Bankruptcy Stops Cardi B From Collecting Her Coin

In the wake of vlogger Tasha K filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, courts are ordering Cardi B to halt efforts of receiving the $3 million she’s owed.

Cardi B is among a group of 30 debtors who were notified of Tasha’s bankruptcy filing on Friday, June 2, and told to hold off efforts of pursuing repayment as the disgraced YouTuber gets her finances sorted out, Hip Hop DX reports.

“The filing of the case imposed an automatic stay against most collection activities. This means that creditors generally may not take action to collect debts from the debtors or the debtors’ property,” the order reads.

“For example, while the stay is in effect, creditors cannot sue, garnish wages, assert a deficiency, repossess property, or otherwise try to collect from the debtors.”

Additionally, the order tells creditors they cannot demand repayment in any form, and if they do, they might be “required to pay actual and punitive damages and attorney’s fees.”

“Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although debtors can ask the court to extend or impose a stay,” the order states.

The Hon. Scott M. Grossman will oversee a status conference on July 19 where Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) her attorney, and the Chapter 11 trustee assigned to monitor the case must all be present. But the bankruptcy filing doesn’t put Tasha K completely in the clear.

The YouTuber has until Aug. 23 to file a repayment plan under her bankruptcy filing or else the bankruptcy may be discharged and collection efforts from her creditors will resume. The latest filing comes after Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar) was awarded $4 million in her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in March, Billboard reports.

In April, the gossip vlogger was ordered to delete all of her past videos that made salacious claims against Cardi B.

