Cardi B Becomes Playboy's First-Ever Creative Director In Residence With Plans to Launch Platform For Dedicated Fans

The accolades and achievements continue to stack up for Cardi B.

The time the prolific artist, who just made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond tracks, will become Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director In Residence, the New York Daily News reported.

According to the newspaper, Cardi will launch an Only Fans-styled platform called CENTERFOLD. Among her duties will be provding artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections and digital editorial.

Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I’m so excited for everything that’s coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/drz12FLfuC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” Cardi B said in a written statement. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already–I can’t wait! I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

The always engaging entertainer took to her Instagram account to announce the news to her more than 20 million followers.

CENTERFOLD, the latest venture between the former Love & Hip Hop star and Playboy will allow creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities, and build personal content and commerce businesses. The launch is slated for later this month.