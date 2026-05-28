Cardi B Expands Her Empire As The New Face Of Luxury Resale Platform FASHIONPHILE

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is adding another fashion partnership to her growing business portfolio after luxury resale platform FASHIONPHILE named the artist its 2026 global brand ambassador.

The collaboration, announced May 20, centers on the company’s new “Get Your Bag” campaign, which highlights the growing demand for pre-owned luxury accessories and the resale market’s emphasis on long-term value. According to the company, the campaign was photographed in New York City and features Cardi B showcasing a curated selection of rare and high-end designer pieces.

“I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy too. I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything’s authentic,” said Cardi, according to Complex. “This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!”

Founded in 1999 by Sarah Davis, FASHIONPHILE has become one of the leading luxury resale retailers specializing in authenticated handbags, jewelry, and accessories from brands including Hermès, Chanel, and Goyard. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with locations in New York and Los Angeles while positioning itself within the growing circular fashion economy.

The company said in a press release that Cardi B’s influence in fashion and her reputation as a collector made her a natural fit for the campaign. The rapper has frequently showcased her extensive luxury handbag collection online, including rare Birkin bags and archival designer pieces.

“At FASHIONPHILE, we’ve always believed that ultra-luxury is an investment, not just a purchase,” said Davis, founder and president of FASHIONPHILE. “Cardi embodies that mindset in a way that’s both aspirational and real. She understands the value behind these pieces and brings a level of visibility and energy that expands how people think about resale.”

The campaign also includes a curated edit of Cardi B-approved items available through the resale platform. FASHIONPHILE said the initiative reflects the brand’s “shop-and-sell” model, which encourages consumers to buy, resell, and reinvest in luxury fashion.

The endorsement marks another major business move for Cardi B, whose fashion partnerships have included campaigns with Reebok, Balenciaga, and Fashion Nova.

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