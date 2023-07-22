Cardi B Issues Subpoena Duces Tecum Against Tasha K’s Husband

Cardi B is still making moves to get her money back from vlogger Tasha K. According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX; Cardi B issued a subpoena duces tecum for the woman’s husband.

On Tuesday, June 18, the “Money” rapper got the subpoena issued to Cheickna Kebe, Tasha K’s husband. Following a roadblock in getting her defamation payout from the vlogger, Cardi now has the ability to have her attorneys take a microscope at all the assets in the couple’s name. The examination is set to be conducted on August 7, and the entire thing will be documented on video and entered into Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing.

The order reads, “The examination may continue from day to day until completed. If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

The question of the validity of Cardi’s subpoena was answered shortly after its filing. Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just last month in the face of her court order to pay Cardi B almost $4 million in defamation damages. Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus – was ordered to stop attempting to collect the money owed to her from Tasha.

However, this new subpoena doesn’t violate the collection halt order because “it was issued pursuant to Federal Bankruptcy Rule 2004.”

As previously reported, the 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper sued Tasha back in 2019. Cardi was awarded $4 million in defamation damages because Tasha publicly talked back about Cardi. She made several salacious false allegations about the rapper: saying she had herpes, working as a prostitute, and using cocaine.

The court awarded Cardi around $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million for her legal fees. Despite the sheer amount of damages Tasha had to pay, Tasha claimed that she only had “$95 in her Chase Bank account” and then filed for bankruptcy.