Cardi B Opts For Mediation In Los Angeles Assault Suit With Female Security Guard

Cardi B wants to work out a deal with the female security guard she allegedly assaulted in 2018 while pregnant with her first child, according to court documents.

Radar Online reports that on Oct. 12, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed a motion in a Los Angeles court that mediation would be pursued first.

“Parties, in an attempt to resolve this matter, have agreed to a mediation with mediator John W. Shaw, Esq. at Shaw Mediations, and the parties are working on scheduling the mediation for December of 2023,” the filing stated.

“As trial of the action is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2023, the Parties have agreed to continue the trial date from Nov. 14, 2023, to Feb. 1, 2024, to accommodate the mediation and to attempt to informally resolve their dispute.”

Cardi has been in a legal entanglement since the suit was filed by Emani Ellis in 2020. The security guard claimed the Bronx native attacked her in Los Angeles in February 2018. The “I Like It” rapper was pregnant with her daughter Kulture and visiting her obstetrician’s office for a scheduled appointment.

The rapper had not yet announced her pregnancy and became enraged when Ellis started to record her. Cardi allegedly “scratched her with her fingernail, yelled racial slurs at her, and spit on her,” according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff claimed she suffered “physical, emotional, and psychological damages” and was left with a “scar” on her cheek.

However, there are no photos of the alleged injuries, and Ellis never sought medical attention after the attack. She also accused Cardi of using “her celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her job as a security guard.”

However, the company said it fired Ellis from her position for violating Cardi’s privacy. An eyewitness claimed to have seen Cardi and Ellis exchange words but disclosed that no physical altercation or racial slurs were used.

