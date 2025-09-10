BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Walmart Will Open First Branded Stores In South Africa, Bringing U.S. Retailer To The Continent Walmart also plans to work with local suppliers to stock its shelves.







Walmart will open its first branded stores on the African continent, starting with locations in South Africa.

The major U.S. retailer intends to open its doors for African customers this year. In South Africa, Walmart already owns a local subsidiary, Massmart, which it fully acquired in 2022, alongside its other chains, including Makro, Game, and Builders Warehouse. However, Walmart plans to introduce its own name and likeness to the country with a storefront.

The move not only aims to establish Walmart as a brand within the region, but also to insert itself with local competitors such as Shoprite, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay. However, the conglomerate also intends to work with African-based suppliers to stock its shelves to match its latest customer base’s interests.

“This strategic move underscores Walmart’s commitment to making high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible to more customers,” explained Walmart in a statement obtained by Business Insider Africa.

Staying true to the company’s ethos of offering a wide range of products at low prices, Walmart will blend a mix of grocery items, technology products, and household essentials in its offerings. Furthermore, they will immerse themselves in South African business and culture by stocking goods from local suppliers.

“Walmart will also offer a variety of locally sourced products. By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, we aim to bring our signature every day low prices and global standards to the market while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” shared President and CEO Kath McLay to Reuters.

The move will also help Walmart compete in the e-commerce space, especially as other retailers, like Amazon and the more local Takealot.com, dominate this sector. They plan to open several stores by the year’s end, with opening dates expected in October.

In its news release, Walmart also highlighted its commitment to uplifting communities within South Africa amid the stores’ opening. Specifically in the country, the brand emphasized support in food security, disaster relief, and for local entrepreneurs. They also noted plans to increase workforce opportunities as well as communal outreach and sustainability initiatives to help fuel South Africa’s economy.

“We’re thrilled to begin this journey introducing the iconic Walmart brand to South African associates, customers and communities,” added Miles Van Rensburg, Massmart president and CEO. “By listening and working together, we aim to build lasting relationships and deliver a delightful shopping experience that reflects the needs and aspirations of South Africans.”