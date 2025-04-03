Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Report: Carmelo Anthony Part of 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class Will he enter the Hall of Fame as a Denver Nugget or as a New York Knick?







ESPN’s Sham Charania is reporting that retired NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony is will be part of this year’s class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

In a social media post, the NBA insider revealed that the successful businessman was told that he had recently become a first-ballot NBA Hall of Famer.

“First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he’s been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.”

First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he’s been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/b079xHPqZB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

Although Anthony never won an NBA title, he was one of the most respected players in the league in his lengthy NBA career, which featured star-making runs with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. He ended his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his only season of college basketball, he led Syracuse University to its first and only NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship. He then entered the 2003 NBA Draft, where the Denver Nuggets made him the third overall pick.

Anthony is among the most decorated players in the United States Olympic men’s basketball history. In four Olympics, he won three gold medals and became the all-time leader in games played and rebounds while ranking second in points. He set the U.S. Olympic scoring record in 2012 with 37 points in a game against Nigeria.

After 19 seasons in the NBA, Anthony retired and is now concentrating on a variety of businesses.

RELATED CONTENT: DON’T COME FOR BLACK WOMEN: White Reggaeton Artist Dragged After Targeting Missy Elliott For Handling Her Business