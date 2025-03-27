Ex-New York Knicks Player Carmelo Anthony Announces Debut Of Wine At Madison Square Garden

Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony recently announced that he has entered into a partnership with the Mecca of Basketball, Madison Square Garden in New York City, to sell his wine in the arena.

In a recent Instagram post, Melo simply stated that VII(N) The Seventh Estate is now available at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony co-founded VII(N) The Seventh Estate with his business partner, Asani Swann. The business partners announced the launch of their brand in November 2024 via social media through their Instagram page.

“🍷✨ Exciting news! Our new wine collection is launching this Thursday, November 7th! To get access to this exclusive offer, you must sign up. Click the link in our bio to be the first to receive it. Must be 21+.

A week after launching their wine company, the founders announced they had entered into a partnership with Stagwell after connecting with the company through an existing relationship that developed at an event, Sport Beach 2023. Together, both companies launched the first-ever Wine and Spirits Festival at Cannes Lions the next year, at Sport Beach in 2024.

They are continuing their collective efforts by working together for future success.

“We look forward to working closely with Stagwell and ushering in new opportunities for both of our businesses,” said Swann, Founder of Business Beyond the Ball and Co-Founder of VII(N) The Seventh Estate. “By combining our strengths and reach, we’ll have the ability to amplify our impact in both sports and business across platforms.”

After playing 19 seasons in the NBA, Anthony retired and is now concentrating on a plethora of businesses under his control. Although he never won an NBA title, he was one of the most respected players in the league when he laced up his sneakers for the Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets, including stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

