More Than A Party: Carmelo Anthony Says Strip Clubs Were For Team Bonding

NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony shared in a recent discussion that when he and teammates went to a strip club, it wasn’t necessarily for the women, but more for bonding with each other off the court.

On a recent episode of the former New York Knicks player’s podcast, 7 p.m. in Brooklyn, which featured Atlanta producer and executive Jermaine Dupri, part of the conversation revolved around strip clubs. The producer was there to discuss his documentary, Magic City, based on the infamous Atlanta-based strip clubs that cater to many athletes, rappers, entertainers, and businessmen.

During the discussion, Anthony dispelled the notion that the entertainment at the club was always the primary reason for attendance, particularly during team outings. Using Magic City as an example, he stated that some of the excursions to the club were for teammates to bond, talk, and just relax with each other away from the basketball court.

There are times when players have to be out of the basketball mindset, especially if the team is experiencing a bad stretch of games or a losing streak.

“We’d go out to eat, have a good team outing—no girls, leave it alone,” he said.

“Everybody thinks you’re going there just to get lap dances or for that. No, you’re not going there for that nonsense. You’re really going to clear your mind,” he stated.

One thing that is associated with many strip clubs across the country is that the vibes and food are usually talked about when not discussing the women at the spots. Anthony also confirmed that notion when he admitted that “most clubs have the best food.”

“You’re going there to just relax and reset. You might have a drink, maybe some food. Honestly, most strip clubs have the best food—especially the good ones. You prefer going there because you get everything in one: music, food, good vibes.”

Watch the full interview below:

You’ll be able to see and hear more from Anthony when the upcoming NBA season starts, as NBC has hired him as an analyst.

