NBA Hall Of Famer Carmelo Anthony Launches Cannabis Brand STAYME7O 'I'm excited to be launching the debut of STAYME7O in New York. New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle.'







NBA Hall of Famer and former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony revealed that his cannabis brand, STAYME7O, and agency, Grand National, have launched in New York.

Anthony, who was just inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, announced that his brand’s rollout will begin in April. The entrepreneur has partnered with cannabis entrepreneur Jesce Horton and award-winning Creative Director Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce for the STAYME7O (Pronounced Stay Melo; the 7 signifies his Knicks jersey number) brand.

“I’m excited to be launching the debut of STAYME7O in New York,” said Anthony in a written statement. “New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle. This isn’t just about cannabis—it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.”

Grand National is a cannabis-focused agency started by three men, the umbrella company under which STAYME7O falls. Grand National’s initiative is to strategically support cannabis brands and operators in today’s evolving industry. The agency will focus on collaborating with minority-owned businesses and dispensaries, with an emphasis on committing to social justice and economic empowerment.

“Launching STAYME7O in New York alongside Carmelo exemplifies the type of projects Grand National is committed to—we build brands that authentically represent the culture and bring value and excitement to the market,” said Horton, co-founder of Grand National and co-founder of the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

STAYME7O was initially launched in Oregon last year.



A portion of the proceeds from STAYME7O’s sales will support NuProject, a nonprofit that provides funding, financial coaching, and network connections to entrepreneurs trying to build generational wealth through the legal cannabis industry. The agency also supports the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

“It’s essential we open doors and create meaningful opportunities for these communities,” Anthony said.

