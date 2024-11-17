Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Carmelo And La La Anthony’s Son, Kiyan, Follows Dad’s Legacy; Commits To Play Basketball At Syracuse The up-and-coming athlete revealed his decision during an episode of his father's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.







Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has decided to follow his dad’s legacy and play collegiate basketball at Syracuse University.

The up-and-coming athlete revealed his decision during an episode of his father’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast. He joined his parents, including mother, Lala, to share that he will join the same program where his dad won an NCAA championship.

According to the New York Post, Kiyan was debating between launching his collegiate career at his dad’s alma mater or the University of Southern California. In the end, the 6-foot-5 guard decided to keep it in the family.

For Kiyan, Syracuse’s early and consistent interest in him helped sway his decision. According to 247Sports, he spoke about their recruitment of him before.

“The coaches were on me the earliest and they’ve been recruiting me since day one,” said Anthony previously about Syracuse in the past. “They really believe in me. My guy Sadiq [White] is already going there and they’re trying to get a few more players for 2025. I feel like they’re really building something there and if I were to go there I could be a part of that.”

Upon the news breaking on the internet, Syracuse shared that Kiyan will join their roster. They intend to go for another championship run, just with another Anthony.

However, Syracuse is not bringing the junior Anthony onto the squad solely for familial ties. The four-star prospect is considered the top player in New York. He also holds a national rank of #34 and the sixth-best shooting guard, according to the sports news outlet.

As for Kiyan’s loving parents, the duo shared in the joy of their son furthering his basketball career. They shared an accompanying video that shows Kiyan’s love of the game.

Kiyan will now head upstate to shoot hoops. Fans of the young star and his legendary father can expect to see him in an orange jersey next year.

RELATED CONTENT: La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to New York Ignited the ‘Demise’ In Their Marriage